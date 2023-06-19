Update: Neighbor accused of shooting, killing 4 in Idaho panhandle

KELLOGG, Idaho, June 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed four people in a neighboring residence in the Idaho panhandle Sunday night.

The shooting was reported about 7:20 p.m. near 400 W. Brown Ave., Kellogg, where four people were found shot to death, according to Idaho State Police.

A neighbor of the Kellogg residence was arrested and booked into the Shoshone County Jail for investigation of murder, police said.

“This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community,” Idaho State Police Lt. Paul Berger said. “Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting. As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation.”

The Shoshone County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death, police said.

No other information about the victims or the man arrested was released Monday.

“Investigators are releasing that the suspect is the neighbor of the victims,” Idaho State Police said in a news release.

“However, neither the relationships between the parties nor the suspect’s motive will be confirmed by law enforcement until after the initial court appearance when records become available through the courts. Detectives are confident all parties in this homicide have been identified and do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the community,” the release states.