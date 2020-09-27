Update: Ogden man being held without bail after allegedly stabbing roomate

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail after he allegedly stabbed his roommate Saturday night.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Victor Manuel Dominguez, 24, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Ogden police, along with SWAT officers, responded to the scene of the stabbing on Southwell Street just west of Harrison Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to the house, on the 1100 block of Southwell, at about 6:30 p.m.

A witness reported seeing a physical fight between a woman and Dominguez, the statement said.

A man, who is the suspect’s roommate, had then intervened in that altercation, the statement said, and Dominguez allegedly stabbed him.

“Another witness said they saw the victim and another male fighting in the front yard,” the statement said. “The witness gave a specific clothing description of the male the victim was fighting with. The witness saw the victim and the other male go in the house then the victim came out injured and bloody.”

The witness said the victim said something to the suspect to the effect of “you stabbed me,” and the other man was outside saying something to the effect of: “you tried to stab me first.”

When officers first arrived at the scene, the suspect remained in the house and refused to come out. It took a heavy police presence on the street, repeated orders on a loudspeaker, and a warrant served by SWAT officers to finally convince him to emerge.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the house. Clothing matching the description given by witnesses was found in the process of being cleaned. The clothing was allegedly stained with blood.

The victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Dominguez was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.