Update: One person has died of injuries after Kaysville crash that sent 5 to hospital

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One of five people transported to area trauma centers late Sunday afternoon has died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Crestwood Road.

The high-impact crash into a tall, metal fence at 700 E Crestwood, was reported at about 5:56 p.m.

Kaysville Police Department and Davis County Sheriff’s Office paramedics arrived to find a total of five trauma patients.

Four additional ambulances responded from Layton and Farmington fire departments, as well as two helicopters, University of Utah AirMed and Intermountain Life Flight, according to a Facebook post by Kaysville Fire Department.

All five victims were transported to area trauma facilities, and one died after arriving at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Kaysville Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol.

The Facebook post closed with the following statement:

Thank you to the many agencies and to bystanders for assisting with patient care and the management of the scene. We share our condolences with everyone who was impacted by this incident.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.