Update: Parley’s Canyon is reopened after wrong-way driver is fatally injured in collision with pickup truck

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Eastbound traffic is moving again in Parley’s Canyon after a fatal crash that occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, but drivers are being urged to use caution in the area.

A sedan traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes collided with a pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer, Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

The driver was the only occupant of the car and sustained fatal injuries, UHP said.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were transported to area hospitals. No information was given regarding the extent of their injuries.

