Update: Police ID West Valley City homicide victim, ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect still at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting homicide that occurred Monday night.

A tweet from West Valley City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon said 40-year-old Edwin Carrillo, who also goes by ‘Shorty,’ is wanted in connection with the homicide.

Carrillo has ‘ORGULLO’ tattooed along his hairline. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has a thin build.

Police say Carrillo is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should dial 911 and report it immediately.

Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Abdulraheem Al-Hisnawi.

Roxanne Vainuku, spokesperson for WVCPD, said officers and fire department medical personnel were dispatched at about 7:10 p.m. Monday on a report of a gunshot wound.

“We think the suspect and the victim are known to each other,” Vainuku told Gephardt Daily. “They met at this location, and apparently there was some sort of altercation. The victim was shot at least once, and the suspect fled on foot.”

WVCPD tweeted that “we were dispatched to a call of a man shot near 1400 W. 3500 South.”

The victim, later identified as Al-Hisnawi, was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.