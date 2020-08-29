Update: Police release name of woman killed in Kearns crash

KEARNS, Utah, Aug. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police have identified the woman fatally injured Friday night when her vehicle collided with a car that was pulling out of the Thomas Jefferson Junior High School parking lot.

According to a statement by UPD, Celia Ruby Chavez, 37, a resident of Magna, died at the scene of the accident. A 14-year-old passenger in her car was seriously injured.

Sgt. Melody Gray, with the Unified Police Department, said officers were at the junior high school, at 5850 S. 5600 West, to meet with a woman who had put in a “keep the peace” call, such as when someone is going to get their belongings from an estranged party and requests that officers be present.

The officers and the woman were leaving to go to another location, Gray said, and as the woman pulled out to the street, her car was struck by Chavez’s southbound vehicle.

The 26-year-old woman whose car was T-boned was transported in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center.

The officers who had gone to the junior high school witnessed the accident and “immediately responded and attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately it didn’t work out,” Gray said.

The crash analysis reconstruction team remained on scene throughout the night try to determine exactly what happened.