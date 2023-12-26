Update: SLCPD seeks tips after man shot at downtown convenience store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — No arrests have been made following a shooting overnight in Salt Lake City, and police are asking the public for tips.

Salt Lake City police were alerted at about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting at a convenience store near 400 East and 200 South, a police statement says.

“Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound,” it says. “Gold Cross and Salt Lake City Fire took the man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

“Officers are still in the early stages of their investigation and are working to determine the motive. Initially, officers had reason to believe the shooting may have occurred during a robbery. However, after further investigative work, officers now believe the shooting may have occurred after a potential argument between the victim and suspect.”

Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect, the statement says.

“A specific suspect description is not available for release.”

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 or to submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App. The case number is 23-288062.