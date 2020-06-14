Update: South Jordan barricaded suspect in custody, facing multiple charges

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who prompted a SWAT response after he barricaded himself in a South Jordan residence Saturday has been taken safely into custody.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, South Jordan police received a report of domestic violence from a woman who said her boyfriend, Ruben Chacon, 38, “showed up at her residence last night and assaulted her, held her captive and broke cell phone when she tried to call for help,” SJPD Lt. Matt Pennington said in a news release Saturday night.

Officers responded to the home, in the area of 10400 South and 2950 West, and tried to make contact with Chacon. He refused to come out or answer negotiators’ calls.

The South Valley SWAT Team was called out and, after several hours, Chacon was found in the attic of the home and was safely taken into custody, the news release said.

Chacon was transported to the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of:

Two counts of domestic aggravated assault (2nd-degree felony)

Two counts of domestic assault (class B misdemeanor)

Unlawful detention (class B misdemeanor)

Domestic criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor)

Interruption of a communication device (class B misdemeanor)

In an interview earlier Saturday, Pennington said the victim had clearly visible injuries, but did not require hospitalization.