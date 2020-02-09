Update: Suspect in custody in North Ogden fatal shooting

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have a suspect in custody in the early Saturday morning shooting death of a 29-year-old man in North Ogden.

North Ogden Police spokesman Lt. Jeremy Hindes said Saturday night that a male suspect is currently being questioned in the homicide.

The name of the suspect has not been released, nor has the name of the victim.

North Ogden officers responded to calls reporting shots fired at about 12:17 a.m. on the 400 East block of 1700 North, an earlier police statement said.

The callers reported that someone at that location had been shot.

“Officers responded to the scene and located a 29-year-old victim in the street. North View Fire responded to the scene and transported the male to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Witnesses said they saw two unknown people leaving the scene, possibly in a dark-colored SUV.

Officers shut down 1700 North from Washington Boulevard to one block east of Washington as they searched for shell casings, using flashlights to illuminate the dark street.

“From the initial information officers received, it appears the parties possibly knew each other and this was not a random act of violence,” the NOPD statement said.

North Ogden officers and members of the Weber/Morgan Homicide Task Force were following up on leads.

Gephardt Daily is following this story and will update as more information becomes available.