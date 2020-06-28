Update: Traverse Fire near Lehi caused by fireworks, power outages reported, evacuation center set up

LEHI, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The wildfire spreading in the Alpine/Lehi area near Traverse Mountain was sparked by fireworks, officials tweeted in the early hours of Sunday.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management, which released the information, said the suspect is cooperating with law enforcement.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Draper on Brookside Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

“PREPARE TO EVACUATE NOTICE: Residents living in the SunCrest area (Maple Hollow, Brookside, Deer Ridge) should begin to prepare to evacuate due to a wildfire on the Lehi side. Please check your phones for an official evacuation notice that will be made via Reverse 911 phone call.”

A subsequent tweet said: “Additional #TraverseFire evacuations for the Maple Hollow neighborhood in Draper.”

“We have issued an official evacuation order for the Maple Hollow neighborhood. Draper Park Middle School (west entrance) is open for residents who need to evacuate,” Draper City tweeted.

The American Red Cross is responding to an evacuation center that has been established in the gym at Skyridge High School, 3000 N. Center St.

“Those arriving at the center are being asked to remain in vehicles as services are rendered,” the Red Cross tweeted. About 30 homes have been evacuated so far.

Lehi CERT tweeted: “Evacuation area has been expanded to include Autumn Hill neighborhood. Please go to Skyridge High School and check in. #TraverseFire”

Multiple power outages have been reported in the area of the fire, Rocky Mountain Power stated on its website.

The fire was estimated at 150-200 acres at about 1:30 a.m.

“Any homes one quarter mile radius from Vialetto Way to Annuvolato Way evacuate, also Autumn Hills Blvd and Spring View Lane. If you are concerned you should evacuate, please do not call 911 or dispatch. Just evacuate if you are concerned,” Lehi CERT tweeted earlier as the wind drove the fire further.

“Fire managers are making operational plans for heavy equipment to start constructing containment lines on the #TraverseFire. Structure protection resources are in place,” a subsequent tweet said.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management the following reminder for residents who are evacuating:

• Close all windows.

• Shut off your HVAC so your house doesn’t “breathe” in smoke.

• Take pets with you.

• Follow instructions by emergency personnel.

Updates on the Traverse Fire can be found at Utah Fire Info on Twitter.

Gephardt Daily will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.