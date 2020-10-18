Update: Utah County’s Range Fire grows to 3K acres, heading north

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County’s Ridge Fire has grown to 3,000 acres and is heading north, officials said Sunday afternoon.

“Range Fire is 3,000 acres and growing,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 1:15 p.m. “The fire is making a run to the north, aviation resources in coordination with firefighters on the ground are engaged in suppression efforts.”

Officials are currently deciding whether to evacuate the community of Sundance.

The fire was mapped at 1,460 acres earlier Sunday morning.

“Firefighters conducted a successful burn-out operation along the heel of the fire last night and secured 10% containment,” said a previous tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Today crews, heavy equipment and aircraft will suppress hot spots and secure fire line.”

The mandatory evacuation of all homes east of 1360 East, and north of 1060 North has been lifted, said a Facebook post from Orem Police Department Sunday morning.

The Range Fire, which started Saturday afternoon, spread rapidly, prompting evacuations near the mouth of Provo Canyon by Saturday night.

Provo Canyon will remain closed Sunday. Other areas of closure include: U.S. Highway 189 from Sundance to the Cascade Springs Junction, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, the Little Baldy Trail, and the Dry Canyon Trail.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.