UTA and COVID-19: Some bus routes suspended, TRAX trains shortened, deeper cleaning measures adopted

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority announced Tuesday it will suspend service to a small number of bus routes for which demand is greatly decreased, such as those to ski resorts that are now closed.

In addition, FrontRunner trains will be reduced to three cars, but will continue to be available on the regular schedule.

“A lot has happened in recent days, both state and nationwide, in continuing efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” a UTA statement released Tuesday says.

“Large gatherings have been canceled, schools have been closed, sports leagues and other activities have been suspended. We wanted to update you on what these latest developments mean for riding transit.”

Bus routes

Service on the following bus routes has or will be been suspended or limited:

Suspended

Route 606 – Serving a closed work activity center

Route 608 – Serving a closed work activity center

Route 674 – Serving Powder Mountain

Route 675 – Serving Snowbasin

Route 677 – Serving Snowbasin

Route 880 – Serving Sundance Resort

Route 919 – Serving West High School

Route 920 – Serving West High School

Limited beginning Wednesday, March 18

Route 953 – Serving Snowbird and Alta

Route 972 – Serving Solitude and Brighton

Route 994 – Serving Snowbird and Alta

Other services

TRAX, Paratransit and UTA on Demand service will continue unchanged at this time, the statement says. FrontRunner’s schedule also will remain unchanged, although, as stated, trains will be limited to three passenger cars.

“The safety of our riders, employees and community is a top priority for UTA,” the company statement says. “We are closely monitoring the coronavirus COVID-19 situation and following the guidance of health experts from the Utah Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

“UTA provides a vital service to the community and many people depend on us to get to where they need to go. While many events and other social gatherings may be canceled, people still need to get to work, social services and loved ones. We take this responsibility very seriously and our goal throughout this situation is to maintain our regular service as much as possible.”

UTA also detailed the steps it is taking to increase safety for passengers and operators.

“In addition to our regular daily vehicle and station cleaning, we have implemented additional disinfecting measures to keep you safe, including:

Daily rail vehicle disinfecting of all hand and grab rails that are frequently touched

Daily bus vehicle wipe down using a disinfectant

Daily mopping of transit vehicle floors with a disinfectant

Daily cleaning at rail stations and facilities with a disinfectant

UTA is providing hand sanitizer to our bus operators

Bus operators and Transit Police officers are not handling passes and will be conducting visual fare inspections only

“We will continue to keep this page updated with the most current information,” the statement says.