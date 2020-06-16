Utah Air Force pilot killed in training crash in United Kingdom

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, United Kingdom – A northern Utah pilot serving in the U.S. Air Force in the United Kingdom has died in a training crash in the North Sea.

He was 27-year-old 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron. His friends called him Kage.

“My heart goes out to the family of Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen,” a tweet from Gov. Gary Herbert says.

“He was a Utahn dedicated to making a difference in the world, and kept his virtue through both triumph and disaster. His truly unique and altruistic spirit will be greatly missed.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and fellow Reapers of the 493rd FS. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.”

The Royal Air Force Lakenheath tweeted condolences:

The Royal Air Force also tweeted:

“Yesterday’s tragic loss of @usairforce pilot Lt Kenneth Allen is being felt across the RAF community. Our thoughts and condolences are with @48fighterwing, and the family and friends of Lt Allen.”

Follow The Flag — North Ogden also posted on its page:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of 1Lt Kenneth ‘Kage’ Allen. He is a member of the 48th Fighter Wing, stationed at RAF in Lakenheath, Suffolk England and was involved in a crash of an F-15C Eagle in the North Sea during a training exercise and did not survive. As a nation and as a community we are strong and we lift those who have lost. We will lift and support the family of 1 Lt Allen. We are grateful for his service, dreams and sacrifice and now stand with his family as they honor their beloved fallen.

“Kage grew up in Northern Utah and we will see that he receives a true hero’s welcome upon his return. — posted with approval from the Allen family”

The cause of Allen’s crash is under investigation.

Allen’s widow, Hannah, who he married earlier this year, posted an emotional tribute on her Facebook page.

“I never knew a heart could shatter like this,” she wrote, in part. “But I’ve promised you today that the rest of my life will be a tribute to you.”