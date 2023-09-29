Utah confirms plans to keep national parks open during federal shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State officials Friday confirmed plans to keep Utah’s five national parks operating and tourism dollars coming in during a federal government shutdown.

Utah’s “Mighty 5” national parks — Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef and Canyonlands — will remain open with limited operations if no resolution is reached and the federal government shuts down Sunday.

“Our first priority is watching out for visitors who have traveled from all over the world to have once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Our national parks will remain open,” said Vicki Varela, the Utah Office of Tourism’s managing director. “We are also mindful of the communities that rely on the visitor economy, and of course, protecting the natural environment of these beautiful places.”

Gov. Spencer Cox announced a contingency plan Thursday to keep national parks in the state open to protect the local economy and access to public lands. State officials have identified short-term funding options to keep the parks open, following a similar strategy successfully used during government shutdowns in 2013 and 2018-19, according to the governor’s office.

Saying Utah’s tourism economy is of “vital importance,” state officials have “communicated to Interior Secretary [Deb] Haaland our plan to keep Utah’s national parks open if she is willing to work with us, and our expectation that any state dollars spent will be restored to the people of Utah,” Cox said.

The state plans to provide funding to various national parks foundations to cover basic operating expenses, officials said. Essential services expected to be funded include visitor centers, permitting, trash pickup and bathroom cleanup.

Discussions also are underway with the Department of Interior to ensure plans are in place for shuttle operations in Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks, state tourism officials said.

In addition, Utah’s 46 state parks are open, fully staffed and ready to welcome visitors, officials said.

“Tourism plays a vital role in sustaining Utah’s rural economies and our state,” Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said. “Our parks take pride in facilitating visitor experiences. Our doors are always open.”

Those planning to visit Utah’s national parks are encouraged to visit the Utah Office of Tourism’s federal shutdown webpage for updates.