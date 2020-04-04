Utah County Attorney David Leavitt tests positive for COVID-19

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Attorney David Leavitt has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Friday night.

Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Sherrie Hall Everett said Leavitt had experienced symptoms of the virus and had himself tested earlier in the week. He learned the results Friday evening.

Leavitt, 56, is recovering at home. In a written statement, he said:

“Last Thursday, I came down with fevers, muscle aches, fatigue like I have never experienced. My chest tightened and I’m struggling to regain my health.”

“I think this has been my all-time sickest I have been in my life,” he said.

Attorney’s Office employees have been working from home for about 14 or 15 days, and everyone has been alerted to watch for any symptoms.

Everett said the Attorney’s Office wants to emphasize the importance of social distancing and keeping the community safe.

Leavitt is running for Utah Attorney General and will continue to campaign, Everett said, although for now most of that is being handled by his campaign team.