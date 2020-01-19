Utah County man transported to Ogden hospital after snowmobile collision with tree east of Logan

LOGAN CANYON, Utah, Jan. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man has been transported by Life Flight to Ogden’s McKay Dee Hospital after his snowmobile collided with a tree in Logan Canyon.

The 41-year-old victim was not wearing a helmet, and suffered a head injury, Utah State Parks spokesman Lt. Eric Stucki told Gephardt Daily. The victim’s name has not been released.

“He suffered head lacerations,” Stucki said, adding he had no in-depth information about the man’s condition. As a general rule, medical helicopters are usually summoned for patients in critical condition.

The accident happened in the area of U.S. 89 at mile marker 489, according to scanner transmissions. Stucki said the scene was near the Sinks area, which is east of Logan, within the Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

LifeFlight reportedly landed near the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.