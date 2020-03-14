Utah County SAR responding to man who fell in Provo Canyon

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue teams are responding to Provo Canyon, where a 24-year-old man fell near Upper Falls on Friday, March 13, 2020. Photo: UCSO/Twitter

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office SAR teams are responding to Provo Canyon, where a 24-year-old man was injured in a fall near Upper Falls.

A tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon, UCSO public information officer, said the teams are climbing to the patient, and a Department of Public Safety helicopter is also responding.

A North Fork Fire ambulance is on scene to provide medical support.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.

