Utah County Sheriff, St. George Police Dept. seek tips on missing juvenile

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office and St. George Police Department are asking the public for tips to help them locate missing teen Morgan Danielle Sessions.

The 17-year-old girl was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, two weeks ago, and “left a note indicating her intention of moving to the St. George area with friends,” a missing juvenile notice says.

Sessions is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utah County Sheriff Office at 801-794-3970 or its investigative bureau at 801-851-4010, and to leave a message for Detective R. Flores. Anonymous tips can be left on the department’s website.