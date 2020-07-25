Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 661 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported one more COVID-19 death and 661 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The patient who died was a Davis County man, between the ages of 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility. His death brings the number of known COVID-19 deaths in Utah to 274.

The newly confirmed 661 positive cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 37,623. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 615 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.2.%

A total of 500,139 lab tests have been performed, an increase of 6,068 in the past 24 hours.

More numbers

Currently, 202 patients in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,213.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 24,390.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.