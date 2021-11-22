Utah COVID-19 update: 14 confirmed deaths, 3,829 new known cases since Friday

UTAH, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday confirmed 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,829 new cases documented since the last report, which was Friday.

Known coronavirus cases in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 586,758. Of the new cases, 856 were in school children: 469 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 189 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 198 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since last Friday.

Known Utah COVID-19 deaths now stand at 3,442. The 14 most recent deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men, older than 85, hospitalized

A Sevier County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,045,450 total vaccines administered, which is 37,039 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests:

UDoH reports 3,908,168 people tested. This is an increase of 23,638 people tested since Friday.

It reports 7,119,432 total tests. This is an increase of 48,595 tests since Friday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,539 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

There are 527 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,486.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah