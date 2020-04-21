Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more dead, 83 new documented cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing four new deaths in the past 24 hours, and 83 new documented cases.

Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 32. Confirmed cases stand at 3,296, an increase of almost 2.5% in the past day.

Of the deaths reported, three were in Salt Lake County and one was in the Weber-Morgan area. All victims were older than 60, Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah’s state epidemiologist, said at a news conference, which can be viewed in the player above.

Two of those who died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours were in a long-term care facility. Of the 32 who have died, 15 were residents of long-term care facilities, she said.

Since Monday, the number of those hospitalized grew to 277, an increase of nine cases in 24 hours.

Dunn said Utah’s relatively low numbers are a direct result of state residents’ weeks of cooperation in sheltering at home and social distancing. She asked Utahn’s to continue to be safe in their behavior.

Dunn also confirmed that she and other scientists expect a second wave of infections this fall.

The chart below shows Tuesday’s numbers in a breakdown by area.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah
Tuesday’s report also included the following numbers, reported by Indian Health Services and Tribal Nations, which are included in the totals above:

 

