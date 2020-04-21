Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more dead, 83 new documented cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing four new deaths in the past 24 hours, and 83 new documented cases.

Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 32. Confirmed cases stand at 3,296, an increase of almost 2.5% in the past day.

Of the deaths reported, three were in Salt Lake County and one was in the Weber-Morgan area. All victims were older than 60, Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah’s state epidemiologist, said at a news conference, which can be viewed in the player above.

Two of those who died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours were in a long-term care facility. Of the 32 who have died, 15 were residents of long-term care facilities, she said.