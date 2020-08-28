Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 391 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported Friday that four more Utahns have died from COVID-19 and 391 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A Box Elder County woman between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Box Elder County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Wasatch County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

Those deaths bring Utah’s cumulative total to 407. The 391 new, lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s total to 50,948.

The UDoH reports that 647,745 coronavirus tests have been performed, 4,984 of them in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 354 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.8%.

Currently, 118 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,041.

Those categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 42,959. COVID-19 patients often die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.