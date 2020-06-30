Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 553 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, June 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 553 new documented cases in the past 24 hours.
Those who died were:
- A Salt Lake County woman between the ages of 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death
- A San Juan man between the ages of 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death
- A Washington County man between the ages of 18 and 44, hospitalized at time of death
- A Weber County woman between the ages of 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death
With the additions, Utah’s coronavirus deaths now number 172.
Lab confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 22,217, a 2.5% increase from Monday.
Utahns tested for the virus now number 340,753, an increase of 6,848 in the past 24 hours. The positive rate is 6.5% of those tested.
The cumulative number of those hospitalized stands at 1,444. At present, 205 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, four more than yesterday.
Patients classified as recovered, defined as those who are still alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 12,398.
See the numbers broken down by area below.