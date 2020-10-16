Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 1,496 new cases, record 290 hospitalized in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,496 new cases, and a record 290 Utahns hospitalized with the virus.

The Utahns who died were:

A Box Elder County man, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Two Salt Lake County men between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County Woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Utah’s total coronavirus deaths now number 537.

The 1,496 lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s documented COVID-19 cases to 91,957.

Tests performed total 957,309. That’s an increase of 9,307 in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,224 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%.

Currently, 290 people are hospitalized with in Utah with the virus. Total hospitalizations here from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,559.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 68,092. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.