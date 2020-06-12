Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 325 new cases in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Eight more Utahns have died of COVID-19 in the past day, and 325 new cases have been confirmed.

The Utah Department of Health reported Friday that the patients who died were:

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

Four Salt Lake County men, older than 85 and residents of long-term care facilities

A Salt Lake County man, between the ages of 18 and 60, who was hospitalized at the time of death

A Weber County woman, between the ages of 60 and 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County woman, between ages 18 and 60, who was hospitalized at the time of death

In total, 139 Utahn’s are known to have died of the coronavirus.

Other numbers

Utah has had 13,577 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 325 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 2.5%.

Tests conducted have numbered 258,786, an increase of 4,118 tests from yesterday’s report. Positive tests make up 5.2% of total tested.

The cumulative number of patients hospitalized stands at 988. At present, 130 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, an increase of 20 since Thursday.

Those considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 7,935.

Below, find the numbers broken down by area of the state.