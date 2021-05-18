Utah COVID-19 updates: 12 more deaths, 257 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, May 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported a dozen newly documented deaths and 257 new coronavirus cases in the past day.

Cumulative cases now stand at 402,988. Total deaths number 2,271. Of the 12 deaths, eight occurred prior to April 19, UDoH says.

Those who died are:

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Two Salt Lake County women, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Two Utah County men between ages 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

A Washington County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 2,429,469, which is 18,126 more than Monday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,643,815 people, an increase of 3,612 people since Monday. Tests given total 4,826,116, an increase of 8,821 in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 317 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,564.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of Utah.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah