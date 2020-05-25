Utah girl, 13, dies when hit by falling tree while boating in Oregon

DETROIT LAKE, Oregon, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 13-year-old girl from Utah was fatally injured Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a falling tree while at Detroit Lake with her family.

A news release from the Marion County (Oregon) Sheriff’s Office said Marine Patrol deputies from the MCSO were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to a boating accident in the Box Canyon area of Detroit Lake.

A caller reported that two pontoon-style boats were tethered together near the shoreline, “when the top of a large tree fell, striking both boats.”

“The caller said at least one person was severely injured and was taken by boat to Mongold State Park for help,” the news release said.

When deputies and emergency personnel reached the Mongold boat ramp, CPR was being administered to the teen.

Life Flight was called to transport the girl, but she did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was reported injured.

Officials did not release the girl’s name or indicate where her family lives in Utah.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Detroit-Idanha Fire District, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lyons Ambulance, Life Flight, U.S. Forest Service, and Oregon State Parks.