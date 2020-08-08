Utah has its 1,000th wildfire, 750 were human-caused

UTAH, Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — On Friday evening, Utah’s 1,000th wildfire of the season sparked in the southeastern section of the state.

The fire, which ignited at about 6 p.m. was quickly extinguished, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

One important factor to note: 750 wildfires this year have been human-caused.

“It is important to educate yourself about causes of wildfires and how to prevent them. Wildfires grow fast in Utah because of dry conditions,” Utah Fire Info tweeted.

Watch the short video below to see how much the Upper Provo Wildfire spread in just over an hour, and consider taking the “wildfire prevention pledge to SPARK CHANGE at https://SparkChange.Utah.gov