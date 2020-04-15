Utah Highway Patrol IDs woman dead after Beaver County rollover accident

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Service has identified woman who died this week in a rollover accident on Interstate 15 in Beaver County.

The victim was Elizabeth McCarver, 84, of Osburn, Idaho.

The single-vehicle accident happened at 4:02 p.m. Monday about five miles south of the city of Beaver. McCarver was a passenger in a Dodge pickup pulling a trailer with a UTV.

“The vehicle was occupied by an elderly male driver and elderly female passenger,” says the UHP news release, issued Wednesday. “Prior to the crash, the pickup was traveling below the posted speed limit in the right lane.

“For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to the left, crossed the left lane and went off the roadway to the left. The driver corrected to the right, causing the vehicle to cross both travel lanes and go off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then rolled 1.5 times and came to rest on the passenger side.”

When troopers arrived, they found the female victim in the back seat with severe injuries. The male driver suffered minor injuries.

“Both occupants were transported to a local area hospital,” the statement says. “The female sustained fatal injuries and passed away before arriving to the hospital. The male is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Fatigue is being investigated as the possible cause for the crash.”