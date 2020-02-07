Utah Highway Patrol vehicle hit in Sardine Canyon

SARDINE CANYON, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle was struck on Interstate 89 in Sardine Canyon on Friday.

“One of our sergeant’s vehicles was struck this morning at around 06:30 in Sardine Canyon,” a UHP tweet says.

“No life-threatening injuries, he’s being checked out for injuries consistent with whiplash.”

It was unclear exactly where the accident occurred, and whether it happened in Box Elder or Cache county.

“When you see emergency lights please expect trouble … slow down and give room for our Troops,” the UHP tweet said.