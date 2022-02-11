Utah man who fled pre-trial home confinement arrested in California

UTAH, Feb. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man suspected of being the so-called “Band-Aid Bandit” has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after being on the run for three weeks, a statement from the FBI Salt Lake City Office says.

The suspect in custody is Cody Jensen, 32, of West Haven.

During the investigation in Utah, the FBI nicknamed the then unidentified serial robber as the “Band-Aid Bandit” because he had been observed wearing Band-Aids on his fingers during the robberies.

Jensen “surrendered to authorities in California on February 9, 2022. He appeared in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles today and was remanded to federal custody,” the FBI statement says. “He waived removal and will be brought back to Utah to face charges.”

Jensen was on pre-trial release on federal bank robbery charges in the District of Utah when he cut off his ankle monitor and fled on Jan. 19 of this year, the statement says.

A federal indictment in the District of Nevada alleges that on Jan. 26, 2022, while a fugitive, Jensen robbed the America First Credit Union at 10608 S. Avenue #D in Henderson, Nevada.

That indictment also charges Jensen with additional robberies in Nevada:

• Sept. 30, 2020: America First Credit Union at 10608 South Eastern Avenue #D in Henderson

• Nov. 18, 2020: U.S. Bank at 5564 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Jensen was initially arrested on Aug. 19, 2021 and awaiting trial for the following Utah robberies:

• Dec. 9, 2019: Cyprus Credit Union inside the Walmart Supercenter at 11328 South Jordan Gateway in South Jordan.

• Jan. 3, 2020: America First Credit Union inside the Dan’s Foods at 1360 S. Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City.

• Feb. 7, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug at 4080 West 9000 South in West Jordan.

• Feb. 28, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug at 1550 E. 3500 North in Lehi.

• May 5, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug at 1174 W. 600 North in Salt Lake City.

• July 25, 2020: Goldenwest Credit Union inside Macey’s grocery store at 760 East Main Street in Lehi.

• Aug. 27, 2020: America First Credit Union inside Bowman’s Market at 325 N. Main St. in Kaysville.

“The FBI would like to thank the FBI Las Vegas Field Office, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the FBI Los Angeles Field Office for their assistance in Jensen’s recent arrest,” the FBI Salt Lake City statement says.