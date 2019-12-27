Utah senior missionary, serving Latter-day Saint mission in Nauvoo, Ill., dies following Christmas car crash

NAUVOO, Illinois, Dec. 27, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Southern Utah man has died while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Craig Meyocks, 66 and from unincorporated area of Dammeron Valley — about 17 miles northwest of St. George — died Thursday following a Christmas Day car accident in Iowa. Also injured was his wife, Brenda Meyocks.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the following statement from spokesman Daniel Woodruff:

“We are saddened to share news of the passing of a senior missionary. Elder Craig L. Meyocks, age 66, passed away Thursday following a car accident Christmas Day in Iowa. His wife, Sister Brenda Meyocks, was injured but is expected to recover.

“The couple, who are from Dammeron Valley, Utah, had been serving in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission since March 2019. We extend our sincere condolences to the Meyocks family and their loved ones and pray they will feel peace and support, particularly at this time of year. We also pray for the other individuals involved in this accident.”

