Utah Silver Alert issued for missing Payson man

PAYSON, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Payson man.

Ray McCune, 82 was last seen Sunday about 6pm near 1221 S. 130 East in Payson wearing a “church shirt and blue slacks.”

According to the Silver Alert, McCune has special needs and takes seizure medicine every morning and night.

It’s believed McCune may have been headed to the Family History Museum, BYU Campus or a previous residence at 1921 North 90 West.

He drives a gold 2015 Toyota Camry, Utah plate number 5D2HYS.

McClune is described as a white male, six feet two inches tall, 170 lbs with gray hair and green eyes.

He is said to be “tall and skinny, very polite, easily confused in the dark.”

Anyone with information on McClune’s whereabouts is asked to call Payson Police at 385-895-6057.