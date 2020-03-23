Utah State Sen. Luz Escamilla tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State Sen. Luz Escamilla issued a statement Sunday, saying she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“On Friday evening, after experiencing symptoms, I was tested for COVID-19. I have just been informed that my test came back positive,” Escamilla said.

“My family and I are quarantined and taking every precaution to avoid spreading the virus. As someone who has asthma, this is a scary diagnosis, but I am confident that I will make a full recovery.”

“Although I am pretty sick right now, I am continuing to work to ensure that Utah’s most vulnerable communities are not overlooked during this crisis,” said Escamilla, who represents Salt Lake County District 1.

“Thousands of Utahns are out-of-work through no fault of their own, and our state must take immediate steps to remove the threat of evictions and fees in the event that people are unable to pay rent.

“We must also identify and address the needs of the truckers, food service workers, grocery workers, childcare providers and others who are proving that they are indeed essential employees. They, along with our medical professionals, custodial workers and others are keeping our world moving during this difficult time. We owe them all a debt of gratitude.

“Finally, we must see that our tribal communities, communities with limited English proficiency and people experiencing homelessness have the support and resources they will need.

“This is a challenging time and there is a lot of uncertainty, but we will get through this.”

She closed her statement with:

“In the meantime, please take this seriously. Even if you are young and healthy, please practice social distancing. If you can stay home, please do. Wash your hands thoroughly, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. For more information about COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.utah.gov for the latest updates and recommendations.”

Later Sunday, Senate President J. Stuart Adams released a statement:

“Tonight, I was informed Sen. Escamilla tested positive with COVID-19. My thoughts and prayers for a complete, speedy recovery are with Sen. Escamilla. I commend her and her family for self-quarantining and taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus.

“Please follow the guidelines listed at coronavirus.utah.gov. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, I encourage you to contact the COVID-19 information line at 1-800-456-7707 and follow their instruction for testing and medical care.”

Along with Adams’ statement was the information that, following the conclusion of the general session, “the Capitol closed to the public, and the Senate and all legislative offices implemented teleworking as a preventive measure. Capitol facilities thoroughly disinfected the entire Capitol complex, and additional cleaning is being done daily.”