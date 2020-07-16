Utah wildfire updates

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Water us dropped on the Allen Fire. Photo: Utah Fire Info

UTAH, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah firefighters are battling at least major wildfires as of Wednesday night, from Mountain Home up north and Turkey Farm Road near the state’s southwestern border.

Here’s an update on the status of each fire as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

See the map showing where each wildfire is located at the bottom.

Mountain Home:

  • Active
  • Started 11:48 a.m. Tuesday
  • Burned 78 acres
  • 80% contained
  • Human caused

Allen Fire:

  • Active
  • Stated at 5 p.m. Monday
  • Has burned 40 acres
  • 0% contained
  • 120 people assigned
  • Structures threatened

Pole Canyon Fire:

  • Active
  • Started 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Has burned 488 acres
  • 0% contained

Split Fire:

  • Active
  • Has burned 37 acres
  • 0% contained

Goshen Canyon Fire: Out, burned 215 acres.

Abbott Canyon Fire:

  • Active
  • Started Monday
  • Has burned 52 acres
  • 90% contained

Canal Fire: Out, burned 78,065 acres.

Big Summit Fire:

  • Active
  • Has burned more than 1,000 acres

Veyo West Fire:

  • Active
  • Started at 2: 55 p.m. Monday
  • Has burned 2,900 acres
  • Human-caused, under investigation

Turkey Farm Road Fire:

  • Active
  • Started at 11:10 p.m. Monday
  • Has burned 11,993 acres
  • 25% contained
Source: Utah Fire Info

