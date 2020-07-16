Utah wildfire updates

UTAH, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah firefighters are battling at least major wildfires as of Wednesday night, from Mountain Home up north and Turkey Farm Road near the state’s southwestern border.

Here’s an update on the status of each fire as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

See the map showing where each wildfire is located at the bottom.

Mountain Home:

Active

Started 11:48 a.m. Tuesday

Burned 78 acres

80% contained

Human caused

Allen Fire:

Active

Stated at 5 p.m. Monday

Has burned 40 acres

0% contained

120 people assigned

Structures threatened

Pole Canyon Fire:

Active

Started 2 p.m. Tuesday

Has burned 488 acres

0% contained

Split Fire:

Active

Has burned 37 acres

0% contained

Goshen Canyon Fire: Out, burned 215 acres.

Abbott Canyon Fire:

Active

Started Monday

Has burned 52 acres

90% contained

Canal Fire: Out, burned 78,065 acres.

Big Summit Fire:

Active

Has burned more than 1,000 acres