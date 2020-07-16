Utah wildfire updates

UTAH, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah firefighters are battling at least major wildfires as of Wednesday night, from Mountain Home up north and Turkey Farm Road near the state’s southwestern border.
Here’s an update on the status of each fire as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
See the map showing where each wildfire is located at the bottom.
Mountain Home:
- Active
- Started 11:48 a.m. Tuesday
- Burned 78 acres
- 80% contained
- Human caused
Allen Fire:
- Active
- Stated at 5 p.m. Monday
- Has burned 40 acres
- 0% contained
- 120 people assigned
- Structures threatened
Pole Canyon Fire:
- Active
- Started 2 p.m. Tuesday
- Has burned 488 acres
- 0% contained
Split Fire:
- Active
- Has burned 37 acres
- 0% contained
Goshen Canyon Fire: Out, burned 215 acres.
Abbott Canyon Fire:
- Active
- Started Monday
- Has burned 52 acres
- 90% contained
Canal Fire: Out, burned 78,065 acres.
Big Summit Fire:
- Active
- Has burned more than 1,000 acres
Veyo West Fire:
- Active
- Started at 2: 55 p.m. Monday
- Has burned 2,900 acres
- Human-caused, under investigation
Turkey Farm Road Fire:
- Active
- Started at 11:10 p.m. Monday
- Has burned 11,993 acres
- 25% contained