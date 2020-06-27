Utah’s Saturday COVID-19 update: 578 new cases reported last 24 hours, 1 additional death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported one more COVID-19 death and 578 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The woman who died was a San Juan County resident, older than 85 and hospitalized at the time of her passing. Her death brings Utah’s total of known COVID-19 deaths to 167.

As of Saturday, positive cases of coronavirus numbered 20,628, and increase of 578 cases from Friday, a daily rate increase of 2.9%.

Lab tests performed number 322,802, with 5,234 of those conducted in the past 24 hours.

The positive test rate stands at 6.4% of total tested.

At present, 189 patients are hospitalized, and increase of 44 since Friday’s report. The total number of patients hospitalized during the pandemic is 1,365.

Utah COVID-19 patients who have recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 11,658.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.