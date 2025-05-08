Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV

VATICAN CITY, May 8, 2025 (UPI) — Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States has been elected the new pope and has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV is the first U.S. pope and the second American pope after Pope Francis, who was from the South American nation of Argentina.

Pope Leo XIV formerly was known as Cardinal Robert Prevost and is a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Pope Leo XIV addressed the crowd that gathered in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, some of whom waved U.S. flags after learning the new pope is from the United States.

“Peace be with you” were the first words he said to the crowd in Italian and as reported by ABC News.

He added: “We have to be a church that works together to build bridges.”

He spoke in Italian and Spanish but did not address the crowd in English.

President Donald Trump congratulated Prevost on his historic election as the first pope from the United States.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope,” Trump continued. “What excitement, and what a great honor for our country.”

Trump said he looks forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV, which he predicted “will be a very meaningful moment.”

Former two-term President Barack Obama also took to social media to offer his congratulations to his fellow Chicagoan. “Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,” Obama wrote. “This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith.”

Chicago roots

Leo XIV was born in the south side of Chicago and was the Archbishop of Peru after first working as a missionary in the South American country, which also made him a citizen.

The Catholic Church generally had avoided elevating U.S. clergy to leadership positions within the church due to the United States’ significant global influence.

His dual citizenship in Peru and the United States might have enabled the conclave of cardinals to overlook his U.S. citizenship.

Pope Francis in 2023 put Prevost in charge of the church’s office that vets those who are nominated to become bishops.

The position gave Prevost a significant amount of global influence within the church and is considered one of its most powerful positions.

Prevost was elected during the conclave’s second day of voting, which resulted in the conclave lasting about 24 hours after beginning its voting procedure to select a new pope late Wednesday afternoon.

Significance of chosen name

When a new pope is named, the cardinal who is elevated to pontiff must choose his new name, which often means choosing the name of a prior pope.

Choosing the name of a prior pope usually is based on that pope’s policies and often suggests how the new pope will govern over the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIII was known as the “Pope of Labor” before he died in 1903.

Many have said Pope Leo XIV likewise will be a “Pope of Labor” and suggested his Chicago roots help make him a friend of working people and an advocate for the underprivileged.

Initial conclave ‘inconclusive’

Earlier in the day, things were not so festive as it appeared the cardinals had not at first chosen a new pope.

The Vatican said in a news release that the second ballot of 133 members of the College of Cardinals on the first full day of the conclave, and the third since it got underway late Wednesday afternoon, was “inconclusive.”

Nominees must gain the backing of two-thirds of cardinals with a vote, 89, to be elected as the pontiff, but the first round of voting on Wednesday and a second first thing Thursday all failed to deliver a result.

Around 15,000 people were gathered outside in St. Peter’s Square with their eyes glued to giant screens showing a camera feed of the chimney in anticipation of the emission of white smoke, indicating the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics have a new pope.

Three of the past five conclaves reached a decision by the end of day 2, but a record number of cardinals voting could slow the process down.

In past centuries, the process could be very lengthy. Choosing Pope Gregory X took more than a thousand days, beginning in December 1268 and not reaching a decision until Sept. 1, 1271.

Cardinals in the conclave are not permitted to communicate with anyone except fellow conclave members, use their phones or access TV, radio or newspapers.