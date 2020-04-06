Vehicle stolen out of Salt Lake City leads UHP on high-speed chase

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver in a stolen vehicle fled from Utah Highway Patrol troopers Sunday afternoon, leading them on a winding high-speed pursuit through two counties.

A news release from UHP said the incident began at 4:30 p.m. as troopers pursued the stolen 2018 Chrysler 300 eastbound on Interstate 80, starting near the entrance of Parleys Canyon.

The pursuit continued east into Summit County, and the vehicle then turned back west at State Route 40.

“The pursuit continued west on I-80 and then north on I-15, reaching speeds at or over 100 mph,” the news release states.

The Chrysler got off the freeway at 600 North in Salt Lake City, and troopers discontinued the pursuit.

“The Chrysler was found abandoned, a short time later, by a Salt Lake Police Officer,” UHP said. “No one was injured and no property damage occurred during this event.”

The Chrysler was stolen out of Salt Lake City, and Salt Lake City Police Department is handling the investigation.

