Veterans Affairs dismisses another 1,400 employees

Feb. 25 (UPI) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the dismissal of more than 1,400 employees, as the Trump administration seeks to cut millions of government jobs.

The latest round of cuts was announced Monday by the department, less than two weeks after it culled 1,000 employees from its ranks.

The department described the employees dismissed on Monday as having filled “non-mission critical positions,” such as diversity, equity and inclusion-related roles, among others.

They were probationary employees, the department said, stating that the cut will save $83 million annually, which will be redirected toward healthcare, benefits and services.

“These and other recent personnel decisions are extraordinarily difficult, but VA is focused on allocating its resources to help as many Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors as possible,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement, saying the moves will not affect VA healthcare.

“In fact, Veterans are going to notice a change for the better,” he added. “In the coming weeks and months, VA will be announcing plans to put these resources to work helping the department fulfill its core mission: providing the best possible care and benefits to Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.”

On Feb. 13, the department dismissed 1,000 employees, which it said would save about $98 million a year.

The cuts are part of the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency effort to eliminate so-called waste spending from the federal government.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, shot back at Collins over the terminations, saying they have already impaired the department’s ability to serve veterans.

He accused Collins of arbitrarily firing men and women he sees “as nothing more than a statistic for his press release.”

“Make no mistake, these actions are destroying the trust veterans have in VA & will do long-term damage to VA’s ability to recruit & train talented doctors, nurses & others wanting to pursue a career serving veterans,” he said in a statement on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.

“Not only does it destroy trust, but it disrespects the service of a number of veterans & military spouses who work at VA — unjustly upending their lives and their careers.”

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, also condemned Collins’ firings as “outrageous and cruel” while calling claims that VA services would not be affected by the cuts “blatant lies.”

“I am deeply disturbed by Secretary Collins’ continued actions that are harming veterans, military spouses, civil servants and their families,” he said in a statement.

“To our veterans and VA employees impacted by the Secretary’s actions, I implore you to reach out to your members of Congress for help and resources. You are not alone in this fight, and House Democrats are ready to stand by you in this battle for the due process you deserve.”

The department said Monday that it employs nearly 40,000 people who serve in “mission-critical positions.”