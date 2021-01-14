Video: Trump decries political violence in address to nation, does not mention impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Dairy) — Donald Trump released an online statement Wednesday night decrying the mob violence that resulted in five deaths during the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol one week ago.

In a pre-recorded speech posted on White House Twitter and Instagram accounts, Trump said there was no room for political violence in the United States and called for Americans on both sides of the aisle to come together for the sake of the country.

Trump did not mention his historic second impeachment for “inciting of insurrection” which took place in House of Representatives hours earlier in the day, nor did he mention his role in fomenting the violence during a fiery speech to supporters minutes before the attack.

He did say he had been briefed by the Secret Service about looming threat of violence in Washington, D.C. and against Capitol buildings in all 50 states.

“As I have said, the incursion of the U.S. Capitol struck at the very heart of our American Republic. It angered and appalled millions of Americans across the political spectrum,” Trump said.

“I want to be very clear. I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and in our movement.

“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence.”

Trump’s tightly-scripted 5:13 second address came after a dramatic vote on the floor of the U.S. House impeaching the 45th president for a second time, a first in the country’s history. It was same chamber stormed by violent Trump supporters one week ago which the FBI now says was organized, at least in part, by a circle of conspirators in the ranks of the military as well as law enforcement.

Ten Republicans joined 232 Democrats in passing the House impeachment resolution which GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said won’t result in a trial until the Senate reconvenes Jan. 19, just one day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

McConnell refused Democrats’ demands to call the Senate back into session ahead of time.

All four of Utah’s representatives voted against the impeachment measure.

To hear Trump’s statement delivered from the White House Wednesday night, click on the player below.