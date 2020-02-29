Video: Trump talks about first coronavirus death on U.S. soil, plans to treat future cases

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Pres. Donald Trump on Saturday talked about the death of the first coronavirus patient on American soil.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and various health officials spoke at the news conference, which also addressed plans to help minimize the virus’ spread in this country, and the fact that more patients are likely to die, especially older victims with additional health issues.

The first patient to die here was from Washington State, and was a woman in her late 50s who had additional health problems that put her at high risk, Pence said. She had no known contact with any coronavirus patient, and had not traveled abroad recently to parts of the world where the virus is more common.

Trump began his remarks by talking about newly announced plans to withdraw 8,000 to 8,600 troops from Afghanistan.

