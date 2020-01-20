Video: Washington County Search and Rescue finds new purpose for drone

Rescue – Island in the Sky The Drone came in handy in a different function today. We needed a messenger cord up to the top of the mountain so we could use it to haul up supplies and ropes. Our line gun was 100 ft short of making it up the mountain. So, we used the drone to haul the messenger line to the top of the mountain. Posted by Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue on Sunday, January 19, 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue found a great use for a drone Sunday, when they needed to get a messenger cord up to a spot their regular equipment couldn’t reach.

Here’s the post from SAR’s Facebook page:

“The Drone came in handy in a different function today. We needed a messenger cord up to the top of the mountain so we could use it to haul up supplies and ropes. Our line gun was 100 ft short of making it up the mountain. So, we used the drone to haul the messenger line to the top of the mountain.”

To check out the drone’s handiwork click on the video above.