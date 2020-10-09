Visitor dead in Lake Powell plunge

PAGE. Arizona, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Lake Powell visitor was killed Thursday morning when he fell from Willow Gulch in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The U.S. National Park Service said the incident happened about 9 a.m. and was witnessed by people on a nearby vessel.

According to a NPS statement the witnesses “attempted to render first aid” but were able to revive the man.

“A medical professional on board the vessel pronounced the man dead on recovery,” the NPS said.

The victim has been transported the medical examiner’s office In Taylorsville. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The NPS said the death is the 13th fatality at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area this year.