Watch live: Biden, officials mull ways to lower prices for U.S. families

Despite the troubling economic indicators, Biden has said recently that there are signs of progress to be found and that his administration will do everything possible to stimulate the economy.
“In July, I signed an executive order to promote competition and build an economy that works for everyone,” Biden said in a tweet Monday.
“This afternoon, I’ll be meeting with members of my competition council to discuss our progress on lowering costs for working families and how we can accelerate our efforts.”
Biden touted the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed last year and said it will address some of the supply chain issues that have pushed prices higher.
“When we move stuff faster through ports, when bridges don’t have weight restrictions, when there’s less traffic on our roads — that’s how we resolve supply chain problems and get goods to people quicker and cheaper,” he tweeted. “The bipartisan infrastructure law is helping make it happen.”