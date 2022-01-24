Watch live: Biden, officials mull ways to lower prices for U.S. families

Jan. 24 (UPI) — President Joe Biden will meet on Monday afternoon with members of his administration to examine various avenues to lower prices for working American families, the White House said.

Since he took office a year ago, Biden has been plagued with record-high inflation and supply bottlenecks that have pushed up costs of some goods. Both are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden will meet with several members of his administration to search for ways to bring costs down. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. EST.