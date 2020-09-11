Weber County man fatally injured in wrong-way crash in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man has died in a wrong-way collision on State Route 191 in San Juan County Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 11:20 a.m., near milepost 79, north of Monticello, at the junction of County Road 331, according to the UHP.

Investigators say a 2014 Econo-line motorhome was southbound on SR-91 when it crossed into the northbound lanes and sideswiped an oncoming 2014 Dodge truck towing a 25-foot enclosed trailer.

The UHP says the driver of the Dodge truck drove into the emergency lane in an attempt to avoid the collision, but the motorhome glanced off the truck and struck the trailer in tow.

The motorhome driver, identified by the UHP as David R. Parrish, 69, of Roy, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators have yet to determine why the motorhome crossed into oncoming traffic.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.