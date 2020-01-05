Weber Fire crews battle blaze in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber District Fire crews responded to a report of a house fire Saturday night in the area of 100 South and 7000 East in Huntsville.

Upon arrival at about 7:45 p.m., firefighters found a large shed fully engulfed in flames that were threatening the main structure.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading and worked quickly to get the fire under control, Weber Fire District said in a Facebook post.

A firefighter was treated on scene for difficulty breathing and was then released, the post said.

Weber Fire Marshal David Reed said the fire was accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.

“The area of origin was near a wood-burning stove, but it’s still unknown if the stove caused the fire,” Reed told Gephardt Daily.

Reed credited “good neighbors” for alerting the homeowner and getting him out of the house. The fire was contained to the shed and there was no damage to the home.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Reed said he had no dollar estimate of damage to the shed or any of its contents.