Weber State University reports first case of COVID-19

OGDEN, Utah, March 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber State University announced Saturday that a WSU student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, the University said the student tested positive Friday and is now self-isolating.

“The student, a member of our track and field team, who lives off campus, had initial exposure from a non-student friend after classes were canceled (March 13),” said the letter, signed by WSU President Brad Mortensen and Director of Public Safety Dane LeBlanc.

“The friend subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Before knowing of the friend’s diagnosis, our student had one-time, limited exposure outside in a small group with other members of the team and has been social distancing since Monday, March 16.”

The university said it is “working closely with public health officials to support a full and speedy recovery for this individual.”

Coaches and other members of the team are aware of the situation and have been asked to self-monitor in addition to social distancing.

“Since this is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a member of our Weber State community, we wanted to personally inform you of this development,” the letter said.

As more cases are diagnosed, the University said, it will post as much information as possible on its weber.edu/coronavirus page.

The Utah Department of Health is reporting the total number of confirmed cases in the state at coronavirus.utah.gov/latest.

WSU said it will “also update you about significant developments as we work together through this challenging time.”

The letter provides the following information regarding the need to contact your health care provider if you have experienced these symptoms:

Fever of more than 100.5 degrees

New or worsening cough

New or worsening shortness of breath

Close contact (6 feet or less) for a duration of 15 minutes or more with someone diagnosed with COVID-19

Recent travel to a country at a Level 3 CDC designation

“As new information emerges, please remember the risk of COVID-19 is not connected with race, ethnicity or nationality. Do not make determinations of risk based on race or country of origin, and be sure to maintain confidentiality of those who may be tested for or have confirmed coronavirus infection,” the letter cautions. “Sharing accurate information from only reliable sources is the best thing community members can do to keep rumors and misinformation from spreading.

“If you have additional questions not addressed on our FAQ page, email [email protected]”