West Bountiful man, 20, killed in shooting; person of interest identified

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, March 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old West Bountiful man was shot and killed early Thursday, and police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting.

Bountiful police responded at 1:02 a.m. Thursday to the area of 1950 S. Bonneview Drive, where they found Uatisone Kelemete unconscious with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officers and medical personnel began administering life-saving measures, and Kelemete was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

“The Bountiful Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Kelemate’s family,” the department said in a news release Friday.

Police say a person of interest in the fatal shooting has been identified, but no other information about the shooter was immediately released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 801-298-6000.

