West Davis Highway officially opens, connecting Farmington to West Point

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Davis Highway officially opened for use Saturday, giving motorists better access to western Davis County.

More than 2,500 people joined the Utah Department of Transportation and elected officials at a community fun run/walk/bike event Saturday to celebrate the opening of all lanes on the West Davis Highway. The event was held on new roads and trails built during the highway project.

Construction on the West Davis Highway, also known as state Route 177, got underway in May 2021 and was expected to take until summer 2024 to complete. UDOT crews were able to shorten the timeline and open the highway several months early.

“There has been a concerted effort to open up this new highway as soon as possible because we know it will immediately make a huge difference in people’s lives,” UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said. “People need different options to get where they want to go in the way they want to get there, and this project represents our commitment to accomplishing this mission.”

The West Davis Highway is a 16-mile, four-lane divided highway designed to improve access to and from western Davis County. The highway runs from Interstate 15 near Glovers Lane in Farmington to the future extension of state Route 193 and 4500 West in West Point.

The West Davis Highway is expected to reduce delays by more than 30% on local roads west of I-15, according to UDOT. Six new interchanges have been built to connect to I-15 and local roads:

I-15/Legacy Parkway in Farmington

950 North in Farmington

200 North in Kaysville

2700 West in Layton

2000 West in Syracuse

Antelope Drive in Syracuse

Nearly 10 miles of new trails also were added as part of the project, connecting several existing regional trails, including the Emigration Trail with the Legacy Parkway Trail. The new trails provide additional opportunities for recreation users as well as bicycle commuters, helping them get where they want to go, state transportation officials said.

The project also is preserving 1,100 acres of wetlands near the Great Salt Lake to help safeguard the environment, according to UDOT.

The West Davis Highway is one of several projects planned to upgrade the transportation system in northern Utah to meet current and future needs, UDOT officials said. The number of homes in Davis and Weber counties is projected to increase by 65% by 2040.

Work on the West Davis Highway will continue into the summer, which will require occasional lane closures while crews complete weather-dependent tasks such additional paving and seeding, according to UDOT.

A future phase is planned to extend the highway to 1800 North in West Point, and long-term transportation plans call for it to travel through Weber County and connect back with I-15.

An environmental study to extend the West Davis Highway to 1800 North in West Point will begin in spring 2024, UDOT officials said.