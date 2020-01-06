West Jordan woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend multiple times

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan woman was arrested Sunday morning after police were called to Jordan Valley Hospital on a report of a stabbing.

The suspect, 55-year-old Sherrie Perea, and the 26-year-old victim, were both at the hospital when police arrived, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County.

The reporting officer wrote that the victim had stab wounds to his chest, abdomen and shoulder, and doctors had determined that he needed surgery for his injuries.

After being read her Miranda rights, Perea told officers that she had stabbed the man “multiple times with multiple knives.” The victim also told the police that Perea had stabbed him multiple times.

Perea and the victim have lived together for over a year and are in a romantic relationship, the charging document states.

The stabbing incident happened Saturday night at their residence in West Jordan.

Officers got a warrant to search the residence and found “fresh blood, broken items, and clothing with holes matching the victim’s puncture wounds,” according to the statement.

Perea was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.